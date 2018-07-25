The Heard

Wednesday, July 25, 2018

The Heard

Rising hip-hop locals OhTwo anchor Conditional Fidelity showcase at the Geek Easy

Posted By on Wed, Jul 25, 2018 at 10:46 AM

click to enlarge OhTwo
  • OhTwo
A few weeks ago, Orlando Weekly happened to catch newer local hip-hop group OhTwo at a house show and we were utterly stunned. The trio – MCs Faust and Xavya, assisted by busy beatmaker Byson – had just come off an Illuminated Paths-helmed tour up the East Coast and were lethally honed by the stint of roadwork. Beats, flow, energetic performance (quite literally shaking the floorboards of the house with stomping in time to the beat) and a very individual look all add up to a band that definitely won’t be an underground secret for much longer. Check them while you can. Nerd culture ground zero Geek Easy – home to a healthy and vibrant crop of local synthwave, electronic and nerdcore artists – is playing
host for this stacked evening of left-field hip-hop. Support comes from Byson (pulling double duty with a solo set), Spvtnik and Super Will.
Crucial.

with OhTwo, Spvtnik, Byson, Super Will | 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 25 | The Geek Easy, 114 S. Semoran Blvd., Winter Park | mygeekeasy.com | free-$5

