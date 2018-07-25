The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 25, 2018

The Heard

Ms. Lauryn Hill abruptly cancels upcoming Central Florida shows

Posted By on Wed, Jul 25, 2018 at 2:14 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MS LAURYN HILL/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Ms Lauryn Hill/Facebook
Ms. Lauryn Hill has canceled a string of shows — including a July 29 show at St. Petersburg's Al Lang Stadium — due to what promoter Live Nation has called "unforeseen tour production issues."

Hill's August 2 show in Jacksonville plus shows in Charlotte (July 25) and Raleigh (July 26) have also been canceled along with shows in Virginia Beach (August 16) and Bristow (August 17).

The July 31 show at Miami's Bayfront Park Amphitheater has been rescheduled for October 15.

An email from promoters said that ticket holders are being notified via email and that all tickets purchased will be refunded at point of purchase.

The tour was in celebration of the 20th anniversary for Hill's landmark solo debut, Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Big Boi was supposed to open the show alongside Dave East and Bambaata Marley, but you'll be able to see Big Boi on November 13 when he opens for Christina Aguilera at St. Pete's Mahaffey Theater.

It would've been Hill's first Bay area show since a December 2016 appearance at Mahaffey Theater.

Tags: ,

Jump to comments

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The 'I-4 Eyesore' just went live Read More

  2. It sure sounds like Trump is talking to Florida AG Pam Bondi in Cohen's secret audio tape Read More

  3. Epcot's new space themed restaurant is a lot more high-tech than we first realized Read More

  4. Mills 50 video game bar BART announces closing date Read More

  5. Universal Orlando's rumored new theme park might now have a name Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation