Ms. Lauryn Hill abruptly cancels upcoming Central Florida shows

click to enlarge Photo via Ms Lauryn Hill/Facebook

Ms. Lauryn Hill has canceled a string of shows — including a July 29 show at St. Petersburg's Al Lang Stadium — due to what promoter Live Nation has called "unforeseen tour production issues."Hill's August 2 show in Jacksonville plus shows in Charlotte (July 25) and Raleigh (July 26) have also been canceled along with shows in Virginia Beach (August 16) and Bristow (August 17).The July 31 show at Miami's Bayfront Park Amphitheater has been rescheduled for October 15.An email from promoters said that ticket holders are being notified via email and that all tickets purchased will be refunded at point of purchase.The tour was in celebration of the 20th anniversary for Hill's landmark solo debut, Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Big Boi was supposed to open the show alongside Dave East and Bambaata Marley, but you'll be able to see Big Boi on November 13 when he opens for Christina Aguilera at St. Pete's Mahaffey Theater.It would've been Hill's first Bay area show since a December 2016 appearance at Mahaffey Theater.