Wednesday, July 25, 2018

Miyazaki's 'Princess Mononoke' returns to the big screen for a 20th-anniversary screening

Posted By on Wed, Jul 25, 2018 at 10:32 AM

On its 20th anniversary, Fathom Events presents the cult favorite animated film Princess Mononoke on the big screen. In Mononoke, Hayao Miyazaki takes as his subject nothing less than a battle between humans and gods, pitting all the beasts and spirits of the forest against the incursions of industry. Personifying the forest is San, a girl raised by wolves who fights to defend the animals and the gods. The film’s first vision of her – riding hell-for-leather on the back of a giant wolf, clad in furs and teeth, mouth smeared with blood – is as iconic a film entrance as you’re likely ever to see. For anime fans who’ve been restricted to viewing Mononoke’s epic sweep on TV or computer screens, it’s a not-to-be-missed opportunity. And fans of live-action film violence may be amazed to learn how brutal a blood-spurting fight scene can be when rendered with pencil and brush.

7 p.m. Wednesday, July 25 | Regal Winter Park Village 20, 510 N. Orlando Ave., Winter Park; Cinemark Artegon Marketplace, 5150 International Drive; AMC Universal Cineplex 20, 6000 Universal Blvd. | ghiblifest.com | $13

