Mills 50 video game bar BART announces closing date

Sad news for retro game lovers today. Mills 50 video game bar BART, one of the pioneers of the bar-arcade format in Orlando, announced that it will close at the end of September.
A statement on their Facebook page
reads:
"It is with a heavy heart that we announce BART will be closing at the end of September. We would like to thank all of you that have supported us over the last 6 years. This is not GAME OVER, just need to hit the PAUSE button for now.
"We look forward to seeing our friends and family visit the bar over the next few weeks. Please, keep an eye out for an upcoming party in mid September! THANK YOU ALL!!"
Chris Brown, owner of BART along with his wife, Adrian, is a fixture at events like the annual Free Play Florida
convention and pop-ups at Factur
, so you're likely to see those arcade machines again.
