Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 25, 2018

Tip Jar

Mills 50 video game bar BART announces closing date

Posted By on Wed, Jul 25, 2018 at 12:34 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA FACEBOOK
Sad news for retro game lovers today. Mills 50 video game bar BART, one of the pioneers of the bar-arcade format in Orlando, announced that it will close at the end of September.

A statement on their Facebook page reads:

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce BART will be closing at the end of September. We would like to thank all of you that have supported us over the last 6 years. This is not GAME OVER, just need to hit the PAUSE button for now.

"We look forward to seeing our friends and family visit the bar over the next few weeks. Please, keep an eye out for an upcoming party in mid September! THANK YOU ALL!!"

Chris Brown, owner of BART along with his wife, Adrian, is a fixture at events like the annual Free Play Florida convention and pop-ups at Factur, so you're likely to see those arcade machines again.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Location Details BART
BART
1205 N. Mills Ave.
Winter Park Area
Orlando, FL
407-796-2522
Bar/Pub
Map


Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The 'I-4 Eyesore' just went live Read More

  2. It sure sounds like Trump is talking to Florida AG Pam Bondi in Cohen's secret audio tape Read More

  3. Universal Orlando's rumored new theme park might now have a name Read More

  4. Epcot's new space themed restaurant is a lot more high-tech than we first realized Read More

  5. A transgender woman died in Orlando today, and how it was reported was awful Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation