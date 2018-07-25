Tip Jar

Wednesday, July 25, 2018

Guy Fieri is opening up a new restaurant in Disney Springs

Posted By on Wed, Jul 25, 2018 at 4:11 PM

click to enlarge gf1.jpg
It seems the Mayor of Flavortown liked Orlando so much when he came to visit to tape Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives last year that he's planning to make a permanent mark in Disney Springs.

Today, the flame-fringed Fieri announced a new chicken tenders spot called "Chicken Guy!" in partnership with Planet Hollywood owner Robert Earl.

Fieri previously partnered with Earl to revamp the menu at Planet Hollywood, bringing those burgers crowned with mac & cheese to the iconic globe restaurant.
click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY CHICKEN GUY!
  • Photo courtesy Chicken Guy!

Chicken Guy!'s menu will feature chicken tenders (brined in lemon juice, pickle brine and buttermilk) either grilled or fried and served in sandwiches, as skewers or atop a salad, plus a bunch of sauces for dipping.

Sides like fried pickles, slaw and mac & cheese are on deck, and for sweet-toothed guests, two "Flavortown Frozen Treats" will be offered — a cup of triple chocolate and double mint ice cream, or vanilla soft serve topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Apple Jacks cereal.

Chicken Guy! will open this summer.

