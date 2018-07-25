The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 26, 2018

The Gist

Fairvilla gets nerdy at their summer party this week

Posted By on Thu, Jul 26, 2018 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_talk_nerdy_to_me_adobestock_6668316.jpeg.jpg
Fairvilla’s summer party comes with a “nerdy” theme this week, though we don’t quite get the connection. Enjoy free cocktails – sponsored by Kissimmee swinger hotel Secrets – along with music from RealRadio 104.1’s DJ Angel Rivera while checking out demos and giveaways from the likes of Cal Exotics, Fantasy Lingerie and WeVibe. You’ll also get to check out nerdy burlesque from performers like Lady Mikaella DeMure, known for her Sarah Huckabee Sand — er, Mouth of Sauron routine.

7 p.m. Thursday; Fairvilla Megastore, 1740 N. Orange Blossom Trail; free; fairvilla.com

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Jump to comments

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The 'I-4 Eyesore' just went live Read More

  2. It sure sounds like Trump is talking to Florida AG Pam Bondi in Cohen's secret audio tape Read More

  3. Study says Ocala is one of the least educated cities in the country Read More

  4. Guy Fieri is opening up a new restaurant in Disney Springs Read More

  5. Mills 50 video game bar BART announces closing date Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation