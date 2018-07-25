Fairvilla gets nerdy at their summer party this week

click to enlarge
Fairvilla’s summer party comes with a “nerdy” theme this week, though we don’t quite get the connection. Enjoy free cocktails – sponsored by Kissimmee swinger hotel Secrets – along with music from RealRadio 104.1’s DJ Angel Rivera while checking out demos and giveaways from the likes of Cal Exotics, Fantasy Lingerie and WeVibe. You’ll also get to check out nerdy burlesque from performers like Lady Mikaella DeMure, known for her Sarah Huckabee Sand — er, Mouth of Sauron routine.
7 p.m. Thursday; Fairvilla Megastore, 1740 N. Orange Blossom Trail; free; fairvilla.com
