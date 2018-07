Demented '90s noise-rockers Unsane screech their way into Will's Pub

click to enlarge

Of the noise-rock groups of the early ’90s, a rogues’ gallery of guitar destroyers clustered around labels like Matador, Amphetamine Reptile and Touch & Go, there were none quite as demented as New York’s Unsane. Blood-soaked album imagery, true crime-worthy lyrics and maddeningly precise guitar scree somehow even scored the band a brief major-label deal with Atlantic Records (the ’90s were a deeply weird time, trust us). The band, best known for early, influential albums like(Waffle House menu options never sounded so ghoulish) and Total Destruction, came off like an audio, and they’re still going strong, recently putting out their newest album,, on Southern Lord. Unsane are on tour with Wrong, and Bloodlet are coming out of semi-semi-retirement to open for them at Will’s. This is nostalgia we can get behind.With Bloodlet, Wrong, Church Girls, Call In Dead | 8 p.m. Thursday, July 26 | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org | $15