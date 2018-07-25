Demented '90s noise-rockers Unsane screech their way into Will's Pub

click to enlarge
Of the noise-rock groups of the early ’90s, a rogues’ gallery of guitar destroyers clustered around labels like Matador, Amphetamine Reptile and Touch & Go, there were none quite as demented as New York’s Unsane. Blood-soaked album imagery, true crime-worthy lyrics and maddeningly precise guitar scree somehow even scored the band a brief major-label deal with Atlantic Records (the ’90s were a deeply weird time, trust us). The band, best known for early, influential albums like Scattered, Smothered & Covered
(Waffle House menu options never sounded so ghoulish) and Total Destruction, came off like an audio Taxi Driver
, and they’re still going strong, recently putting out their newest album, Sterilize
, on Southern Lord. Unsane are on tour with Wrong, and Bloodlet are coming out of semi-semi-retirement to open for them at Will’s. This is nostalgia we can get behind.
With Bloodlet, Wrong, Church Girls, Call In Dead | 8 p.m. Thursday, July 26 | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org
| $15
