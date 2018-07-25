The Heard

Wednesday, July 25, 2018

The Heard

32 free shows happening in Orlando this week

Posted By on Wed, Jul 25, 2018 at 1:47 PM

click image Hannah Harber & The Lionhearts - PHOTO BY JEN CRAY
  • Photo by Jen Cray
  • Hannah Harber & The Lionhearts
Wednesday, July 25
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Daniel Heitz Band 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Conditional Fidelity: OhTwo, Superwill, Spvtnik, Byson 10:30 pm at The Geek Easy, 114 S. Semoran Blvd., Winter Park.
SteveSongs 10 am at Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.
Yaasss: A Premier Pop Party 10 pm at Stonewall Bar Orlando, 741 W. Church St.

Thursday, July 26
Leisure Chief 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Raleigh Estes and Friends 8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Thursday Jazz Jams 8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Kaleigh Baker 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Open Mic With Royce Ashcroft 6 pm at Vinyl Arts Bar, 75 E. Colonial Drive.
Thursday Night Hang: Cortez and Koelble 8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
Open Mic: The Voice of Melrose 6 pm; Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.

Friday, July 27
Then There Were 4 8:30 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Hannah Harber & the Lionhearts 8 pm at Tuffy's Bottle Shop, 200 S. Myrtle Ave., Sanford.

Saturday, July 28
Amanda and Matt Duo 9 pm at The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.
Brown Bag Brass Band 7 pm at Liam Fitzpatrick's Restaurant & Irish Pub, 951 Market Promenade Ave., Lake Mary.
Copper Bones, the Electric Mud, Elevators 9 pm at The Stranded Sailor Pub, 418 Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Irish Dave 8:30 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Maygen Navarro Band 8:30 pm at Roque Pub, 3076 Curry Ford Road.
Moloko Plus 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.

Sunday, July 29
Ancient Sun 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
GWADCIP$ 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Lauren Lester 5 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Nina Swope 2 pm at Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.

Monday, July 30
Open Mic Hip-Hop 9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park.
Open Mic Mondays 6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Reggae Mondae: Hor!zen 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

Tuesday, July 31
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment 7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.
Singer-Songwriter Open Mic 7:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
The Groove Orient 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Open Mic Night: Bill and Eli Perras 8 pm; Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.
Tuesday Night Sessions: Chris Cortez 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.

