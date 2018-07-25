32 free shows happening in Orlando this week

click image
Wednesday, July 25
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth
-
Photo by Jen Cray
-
Hannah Harber & The Lionhearts
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Daniel Heitz Band
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Conditional Fidelity: OhTwo, Superwill, Spvtnik, Byson
10:30 pm at The Geek Easy, 114 S. Semoran Blvd., Winter Park.
SteveSongs
10 am at Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.
Yaasss: A Premier Pop Party
10 pm at Stonewall Bar Orlando, 741 W. Church St.
Thursday, July 26
Leisure Chief
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Raleigh Estes and Friends
8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Thursday Jazz Jams
8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Kaleigh Baker
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Open Mic With Royce Ashcroft
6 pm at Vinyl Arts Bar, 75 E. Colonial Drive.
Thursday Night Hang: Cortez and Koelble
8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
Open Mic: The Voice of Melrose
6 pm; Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.
Friday, July 27
Then There Were 4
8:30 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Hannah Harber & the Lionhearts
8 pm at Tuffy's Bottle Shop, 200 S. Myrtle Ave., Sanford.
Saturday, July 28
Amanda and Matt Duo
9 pm at The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.
Brown Bag Brass Band
7 pm at Liam Fitzpatrick's Restaurant & Irish Pub, 951 Market Promenade Ave., Lake Mary.
Copper Bones, the Electric Mud, Elevators
9 pm at The Stranded Sailor Pub, 418 Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Irish Dave
8:30 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Maygen Navarro Band
8:30 pm at Roque Pub, 3076 Curry Ford Road.
Moloko Plus
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Sunday, July 29
Ancient Sun
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
GWADCIP$
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Lauren Lester
5 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Nina Swope
2 pm at Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.
Monday, July 30
Open Mic Hip-Hop
9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park.
Open Mic Mondays
6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Reggae Mondae: Hor!zen
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Tuesday, July 31
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment
7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.
Singer-Songwriter Open Mic
7:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
The Groove Orient
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Open Mic Night: Bill and Eli Perras
8 pm; Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.
Tuesday Night Sessions: Chris Cortez
8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
