The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 24, 2018

The Gist

You can now buy a season pass to Camping World Stadium for $399, and it includes tix to Beyonce, the Pro Bowl and more

Posted By on Tue, Jul 24, 2018 at 11:25 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY RAVEN B. VARONA VIA BEYONCÉ
Florida Citrus Sports announced a new Stadium Pass that can be used over the next five months at Camping World Stadium for six major Orlando events.

For $399, pass holders will get tickets for Beyonce and Jay-Z's "On The Run Tour II" tour stop on Aug. 29, the Alabama and Louisville college football game on Sept. 1, the ACC vs. Big 12 game on Dec. 28, the SEC vs. Big Ten game on Jan. 1, the Monster Jam Motorsports event on Jan. 20 and the AFC vs. NFC NFL Pro Bowl game on Jan 27.

For those interested in some of the events but not all, select bundles are available. The "Bey and Bowls Bundle" includes tickets to Beyoncé and Jay-Z: OTR II, Camping World Kickoff, Camping World Bowl and Citrus Bowl for $271. The "Touchdown Bundle" includes tickets to Camping World Kickoff, Camping World Bowl, Citrus Bowl and NFL Pro Bowl for $250. And the "Kickoffer Bundle" includes tickets to Camping World Kickoff, Camping World Bowl and the Citrus Bowl for $155.

If you want to create your own bundle, you can choose which events you would like to attend on their website and a team member will contact you.

Stadium Pass is available for immediate purchase online.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Epcot's new space themed restaurant is a lot more high-tech than we first realized Read More

  2. Universal Orlando's rumored new theme park might now have a name Read More

  3. Universal releases details on new rooftop bar and grill at Aventura Hotel Read More

  4. It looks like Orlando-based Ripley Entertainment is about to get their 'ass sued off' after Branson duck boat accident Read More

  5. A transgender woman died in Orlando today, and how it was reported was awful Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation