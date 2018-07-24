You can now buy a season pass to Camping World Stadium for $399, and it includes tix to Beyonce, the Pro Bowl and more

click to enlarge
-
Photo by Raven B. Varona via Beyoncé
Florida Citrus Sports announced a new Stadium Pass that can be used over the next five months at Camping World Stadium for six major Orlando events.
For $399, pass holders will get tickets for Beyonce and Jay-Z's "On The Run Tour II" tour stop on Aug. 29, the Alabama and Louisville college football game on Sept. 1, the ACC vs. Big 12 game on Dec. 28, the SEC vs. Big Ten game on Jan. 1, the Monster Jam Motorsports event on Jan. 20 and the AFC vs. NFC NFL Pro Bowl game on Jan 27.
For those interested in some of the events but not all, select bundles are available. The "Bey and Bowls Bundle" includes tickets to Beyoncé and Jay-Z: OTR II, Camping World Kickoff, Camping World Bowl and Citrus Bowl for $271. The "Touchdown Bundle" includes tickets to Camping World Kickoff, Camping World Bowl, Citrus Bowl and NFL Pro Bowl for $250. And the "Kickoffer Bundle" includes tickets to Camping World Kickoff, Camping World Bowl and the Citrus Bowl for $155.
If you want to create your own bundle, you can choose which events you would like to attend on their website
and a team member will contact you.
Stadium Pass is available for immediate purchase online
.
