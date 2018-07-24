Will's Pub putting on a proper carnival this August

Come one! Come all! Will's Pub and William D. Grant & Sons are throwing a big ol' carnival at the Will's complex this August complete with tarot readings, magic and sideshows courtesy of 20 Penny Circus, and hypnotism from Larry Silver.
There will be live music n the afternoon outside as well from the Getbye, Last Electric Rodeo, and the States. With a secret surprise evening set promised indoors. There's even going to be a prize-packed silent auction with proceeds going to the Zebra Coalition.
The W.D. Walker & Grant Carnival is at (naturally) Will's Pub on Sunday, Aug. 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets for the various attractions will be sold on the day.