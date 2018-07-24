Universal releases details on new rooftop bar and grill at Aventura Hotel

click to enlarge Photo via Universal Orlando

click to enlarge Photo via Universal Orlando

click to enlarge Photo via Universal Orlando

Guests visiting Universal Orlando will have some magical views of the Hogwarts Castle and the rest of the Universal theme parks with the opening of Bar 17 Bistro, Universal's first rooftop bar and grill.The new theme park eatery will be located on the 17th floor of Universal's newest hotel, Aventura Hotel , which is set to open in a few weeks. The floor-to-ceiling glass windows will allow guests an expansive view of the parks.Bar 17 is a modern bistro serving small plates and fancy drinks, like frozen cocktails in unconventional flavor pairings: a bourbon, maple and grapefruit mix; a gin, Campari and strawberry mix; and a rum, matcha and lime mix.Food options include Firecracker Shrimp Bao, Braised Pork Belly Bao, Summer Beet & Glazed Fig Salad and Wagyu Beef Sliders.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out our latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.