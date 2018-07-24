Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 24, 2018

Tip Jar

Universal releases details on new rooftop bar and grill at Aventura Hotel

Posted By on Tue, Jul 24, 2018 at 11:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA UNIVERSAL ORLANDO
  • Photo via Universal Orlando
Guests visiting Universal Orlando will have some magical views of the Hogwarts Castle and the rest of the Universal theme parks with the opening of Bar 17 Bistro, Universal's first rooftop bar and grill.

The new theme park eatery will be located on the 17th floor of Universal's newest hotel, Aventura Hotel, which is set to open in a few weeks. The floor-to-ceiling glass windows will allow guests an expansive view of the parks.

Bar 17 is a modern bistro serving small plates and fancy drinks, like frozen cocktails in unconventional flavor pairings: a bourbon, maple and grapefruit mix; a gin, Campari and strawberry mix; and a rum, matcha and lime mix.

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA UNIVERSAL ORLANDO
  • Photo via Universal Orlando

Food options include Firecracker Shrimp Bao, Braised Pork Belly Bao, Summer Beet & Glazed Fig Salad and Wagyu Beef Sliders.

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA UNIVERSAL ORLANDO
  • Photo via Universal Orlando

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out our latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Epcot's new space themed restaurant is a lot more high-tech than we first realized Read More

  2. You can now buy a season pass to Camping World Stadium for $399, and it includes tix to Beyonce, the Pro Bowl and more Read More

  3. Universal Orlando's rumored new theme park might now have a name Read More

  4. It looks like Orlando-based Ripley Entertainment is about to get their 'ass sued off' after Branson duck boat accident Read More

  5. A transgender woman died in Orlando today, and how it was reported was awful Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation