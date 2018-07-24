Uninsured Florida children can receive free back-to-school physicals this week

click to enlarge Photo via Adobe Images

The free back-to-school physicals will include general health assessments and sports physicals (minus immunizations) with a Nemours specialist, as well as vision screenings at select locations. In addition, mammogram screenings will be available for women accompanying their children at the Longwood Shepherd’s Hope Health Center location on July 30 in conjunction with the Florida Hospital for Women Mobile Wellness Coach.





Shepard's Hope - the largest free and charitable clinic in Florida - is teaming up with Nemours Children's Health System to offer free back-to-school physicals for uninsured and underinsured children from now till to Aug. 1.Physicals will be offered at Memorial Shepherd’s Hope Health Center on Tuesday, July 24 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Ocoee Shepherd’s Hope Health Center on Wednesday, July 25 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Longwood Shepherd’s Hope Health Center on Thursday, July 26 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday, July 30, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Wednesday, Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; and Downtown Shepherd’s Hope Health Center on Tuesday, July 31 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.Appointments must be scheduled in advance by calling (407) 876-6699, ext. 243.From Shepard's Hope:“It continues to be an undeniable fact that the failure of the State of Florida to expand Medicaid in 2015 has resulted in a healthcare crisis for the most vulnerable among us – our children,” said Marni Stahlman, president and CEO of Shepherd’s Hope. “Now in our fifth year, we once again step in to fill an incredible coverage gap.”Florida is ranked No. 47 in the nation for the percentage of uninsured children, according to Shepard's Hope. About 27,000 insured live in the Central Florida region alone.A grant provided by Harper Family Charitable Foundation, an incorporation dedicated to maintaining the health, education, care and well-being of disabled children and adults in Central Florida, is also providing the funding to support the initiative.