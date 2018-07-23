The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 23, 2018

The Heard

Tonight's your chance to yell "Free Bird" at Enzian's Lynyrd Skynyrd screening

Posted By on Mon, Jul 23, 2018 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge skynyrd_-_ronnie_still.jpg
Remembered best for hit singles like “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Free Bird” and “Don’t Ask Me No Questions,” Jacksonville, Florida’s favorite sons – sit down, Tim Tebow – Lynyrd Skynyrd get the in-depth rock doc treatment in the new movie If I Leave Here Tomorrow. The film takes viewers behind the music with rare interviews and never-before-seen archival footage of the band at their peak and when their fans knew them best – before a tragic plane crash in 1977 claimed the lives of six people, including lead singer Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines and back-up singer Cassie Gaines. Though they were only around for four brief years before the crash, Skynyrd redefined and invigorated Southern rock. Feel free to hold up your lighters during the screening, but the first person to shout out “Free Bird!” gets the ol’ heave-ho.

Monday, 9:30 p.m. | Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland | 407-629-0054 | enzian.org | $9

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Universal Orlando's rumored new theme park might now have a name Read More

  2. It looks like Orlando-based Ripley Entertainment is about to get their 'ass sued off' after Branson duck boat accident Read More

  3. A transgender woman died in Orlando today, and how it was reported was awful Read More

  4. A massive dead whale shark washed up on a Florida beach last weekend Read More

  5. Authorities won't charge Florida man for shooting man in parking lot, citing 'stand your ground' law Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation