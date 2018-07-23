The 'LIT AF' comedy tour hosted by Martin Lawrence is coming to Orlando

click to enlarge
-
Photo via Martin Lawerence/Twitter
More tour dates have been added to the widely popular "LIT AF" comedy tour
, hosted by Martin Lawrence with DeRay Davis, Jay Pharoah, Michael Blackson and Clayton Thomas, and Orlando made the cut.
The tour will be coming to the Amway Center
on Oct. 6. It marks Lawrence's return to the stand-up stage shortly after the 20th anniversary of Def Comedy Jam
, the HBO television series in which Lawrence made a name for himself.
Lawrence will be joined by DeRay Davis
, whose Netflix comedy special, How to Act Black,
took the internet by storm back in November. Jay Pharoah
, known for starring on six seasons of Saturday Night Live
and Showtime's White Famous
, will also hit the stage.
Original stand-up comedians Michael Blackson
and Clayton Thomas
will top off the show.
Tickets
go on sale Friday, July 27, at 10 a.m. and range from $39-$125.
