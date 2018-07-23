Monday, July 23, 2018
Get ready for an 'intimate night' with Maxwell in Orlando this October
By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, Jul 23, 2018 at 1:40 PM
Photo via Maxwell/Dr. Phillips Center
Enigmatic R&B star Maxwell
today announced his "50 Intimate Nights"
North American theater tour set to begin this fall, and one of said nights will be in the City Beautiful.
It's a good time right now to be a Maxwell fan, with the singer announcing the tour on the heels of his first new track – the compelling "We Never Saw It Coming"
– since 2016 alongside a jaw-dropping music-video-as-short-film, "Glass House."
Maxwell gets intimate at the Dr. Phillips Center
on Tuesday, Oct. 16, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale
Friday, July 27.
