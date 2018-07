Mac Miller and Thundercat are coming to Orlando this November

click to enlarge Photo via Mac Miller/Facebook

Rapper Mac Miller, aka Larry Fisherman, will bring "The Swimming Tour" to University of Central Florida's CFE Arena this fall.Following the release of his next album,, on Aug. 3, Miller will be at CFE on Friday, Nov. 16, alongside special guests Thundercat and J.I.D. Tickets , which start at $28, go on sale this Friday, July 27, at 10 a.m.Miller's only other Florida stop will be at Miami's Bayfront on Nov. 17.