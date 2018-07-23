The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 23, 2018

The Heard

Mac Miller and Thundercat are coming to Orlando this November

Posted By on Mon, Jul 23, 2018 at 5:12 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAC MILLER/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Mac Miller/Facebook
Rapper Mac Miller, aka Larry Fisherman, will bring "The Swimming Tour" to University of Central Florida's CFE Arena this fall.

Following the release of his next album, Swimming, on Aug. 3, Miller will be at CFE on Friday, Nov. 16, alongside special guests Thundercat and J.I.D.

Tickets, which start at $28, go on sale this Friday, July 27, at 10 a.m.

Miller's only other Florida stop will be at Miami's Bayfront on Nov. 17. 
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Universal Orlando's rumored new theme park might now have a name Read More

  2. It looks like Orlando-based Ripley Entertainment is about to get their 'ass sued off' after Branson duck boat accident Read More

  3. A transgender woman died in Orlando today, and how it was reported was awful Read More

  4. Stasio's Italian Deli opens today in the Milk District Read More

  5. A massive dead whale shark washed up on a Florida beach last weekend Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation