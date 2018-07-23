Monday, July 23, 2018
Mac Miller and Thundercat are coming to Orlando this November
By Colin Wolf
Mon, Jul 23, 2018 at 5:12 PM
Rapper Mac Miller, aka Larry Fisherman, will bring "The Swimming Tour" to University of Central Florida's CFE Arena this fall.
Following the release of his next album, Swimming
, on Aug. 3, Miller will be at CFE on Friday, Nov. 16, alongside special guests Thundercat and J.I.D.
Tickets
, which start at $28, go on sale this Friday, July 27, at 10 a.m.
Miller's only other Florida stop will be at Miami's Bayfront on Nov. 17.
