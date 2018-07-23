Band of the Week: Call In Dead

click to enlarge

Welcome to's "." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring youIt’s been a bit of a long journey. Jaeh and I (Mr. P) met in 2014 at a Teenage Bottlerocket show at Will’s Pub. As an aging hardcore punk drummer from DC, I had been searching for likeminded bandmates ever since I moved to Orlando a few years back. Jaeh and I instantly hit it off. He brought in Chris on guitar, and Uncle Lou’s let us practice for free thanks to our friend Tinsel and then….pretty much nothing other than a lot of song writing for two years until we found Mike to play bass. We played our first show as Call in Dead in February of 2018, and we’ve played a steady stream of shows since.Jaeh: VocalsMr. P: DrumsChris: Guitar, backing vocalsMike “Hellbound”: Bass, backing vocalsHardcore thrashtastic punk with a side of beerMost of us agree that it was the show at Will’s with the Gutter Demons whom Mike has wanted to see play a show for years, so getting to play with them meant a lot to him. It was also where we sounded great and played our best set so far.Swift Knuckle Solution has been a blast to play with, not only are they a solid mainstay of the local scene, but they have also been extremely helpful to us. Our brothers in sound and energy, 430 Steps, are also among our favorites.We haven’t really gotten anyone to give us a solid description yet; maybe because despite being a one of a million hardcore punk bands out there we still bring enough different influences that nobody has given us a very specific “you sound like this band description”. Regardless, if someone says we sound like a band we dig, we’ll take it even if we disagree. I think someone did once say that they had a hard time pitting to our songs because they kept changing tempo and energy faster than he could decide to start/stop moving.The favorite thing has been the camaraderie of everyone we have met and worked with. This includes bands, showgoers, promoters, venues, and even those that supply merch. You can tell that Orlando has a tightknit community.The least favorite part is that a lot of our favorite bands don’t tour down to Florida enough, and if they do, they tend to stay on the coasts and not come into Central Florida. They just don’t know what they’re missing... yet.We are putting the finishing touches on our first EP [which will be released by Orlando-based Violent Breed Records]; we have a song coming out on a new compilation of local Florida bands, some great new merch, and Jaeh’s wedding in February.