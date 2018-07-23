Band of the Week: Call In Dead

click to enlarge
Welcome to Orlando Weekly
's "Band of the Week
." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you Call In Dead
.
Call In Dead are playing July 26 at Will's Pub with Unsane, Wrong, and Bloodlet and Aug. 10 at Will's Pub for Moat Cobra’s CD release show with Junior Bruce, 430 Steps, and The Hamiltons.
Just the facts:
When did the band form?
It’s been a bit of a long journey. Jaeh and I (Mr. P) met in 2014 at a Teenage Bottlerocket show at Will’s Pub. As an aging hardcore punk drummer from DC, I had been searching for likeminded bandmates ever since I moved to Orlando a few years back. Jaeh and I instantly hit it off. He brought in Chris on guitar, and Uncle Lou’s let us practice for free thanks to our friend Tinsel and then….pretty much nothing other than a lot of song writing for two years until we found Mike to play bass. We played our first show as Call in Dead in February of 2018, and we’ve played a steady stream of shows since.
Who's in the band?
Jaeh: Vocals
Mr. P: Drums
Chris: Guitar, backing vocals
Mike “Hellbound”: Bass, backing vocals
Websites:
Bandcamp
YouTube
Facebook
Describe your sound in five words:
Hardcore thrashtastic punk with a side of beer
Five questions:
What has been your most memorable show so far?
Most of us agree that it was the show at Will’s with the Gutter Demons whom Mike has wanted to see play a show for years, so getting to play with them meant a lot to him. It was also where we sounded great and played our best set so far.
Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
Swift Knuckle Solution has been a blast to play with, not only are they a solid mainstay of the local scene, but they have also been extremely helpful to us. Our brothers in sound and energy, 430 Steps, are also among our favorites.
What description gets used for your band that you would most like to correct people on? Why?
We haven’t really gotten anyone to give us a solid description yet; maybe because despite being a one of a million hardcore punk bands out there we still bring enough different influences that nobody has given us a very specific “you sound like this band description”. Regardless, if someone says we sound like a band we dig, we’ll take it even if we disagree. I think someone did once say that they had a hard time pitting to our songs because they kept changing tempo and energy faster than he could decide to start/stop moving.
What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band? What's your least favorite? Why?
The favorite thing has been the camaraderie of everyone we have met and worked with. This includes bands, showgoers, promoters, venues, and even those that supply merch. You can tell that Orlando has a tightknit community.
The least favorite part is that a lot of our favorite bands don’t tour down to Florida enough, and if they do, they tend to stay on the coasts and not come into Central Florida. They just don’t know what they’re missing... yet.
Any big news to share?
We are putting the finishing touches on our first EP [which will be released by Orlando-based Violent Breed Records]; we have a song coming out on a new compilation of local Florida bands, some great new merch, and Jaeh’s wedding in February.