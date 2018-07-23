An Orlando judge was a signee on FISA surveillance of Trump campaign adviser Carter Page

click to enlarge Photo by The Trump Prophecy via Facebook

So we now find out that it was indeed the unverified and Fake Dirty Dossier, that was paid for by Crooked Hillary Clinton and the DNC, that was knowingly & falsely submitted to FISA and which was responsible for starting the totally conflicted and discredited Mueller Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018

....and the DOJ, FBI and Obama Gang need to be held to account. Source #1 was the major source. Avoided talking about it being the Clinton campaign behind it. Misled the Court to provide a pretext to SPY on the Trump Team. Not about Carter Page..was all about getting Trump..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018

.....”Carter Page wasn’t a spy, wasn’t an agent of the Russians - he would have cooperated with the FBI. It was a fraud and a hoax designed to target Trump.” Tom Fitton @JudicialWatch A disgrace to America. They should drop the discredited Mueller Witch Hunt now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018