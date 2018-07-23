Bloggytown

Monday, July 23, 2018

Adam Putnam's political action committee spent more than $2.7 million in a week

Posted By on Mon, Jul 23, 2018 at 10:39 AM

click to enlarge ADAM PUTNAM | IMAGE VIA FRESH FROM FLORIDA
  • Adam Putnam | image via Fresh From Florida
A political committee that plays a key role in Republican Adam Putnam’s gubernatorial campaign spent $2.73 million during a recent week-long period, with most of the money going toward advertising. The committee Florida Grown spent the money from July 7 through July 13 and had nearly $8.1 million in cash on hand at the end of the period, according to newly filed finance reports posted on the state Division of Elections website. More than $2.43 million of the money during the period went to Virginia-based Smart Media Group, LLC for advertising, while the committee sent another $200,000 to the Republican Party of Florida. Putnam, who is finishing his second term as agriculture commissioner, raised a combined total of $370,000 for his campaign account and the committee during the period. His campaign account had about $4.53 million on hand as of July 13, a report shows. Putnam is locked in a tough primary race with U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis, who raised a combined total of about $227,000 during the period for his campaign account and the committee Friends of Ron DeSantis. The DeSantis committee spent nearly $608,000, with $500,000 going to the Republican Party of Florida, reports show. The committee had $5.61 million on hand as of July 13, while DeSantis’ campaign account had about $1.16 million.

