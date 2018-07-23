Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 23, 2018

Bloggytown

A massive dead whale shark washed up on a Florida beach last weekend

Posted By on Mon, Jul 23, 2018 at 12:15 PM

The carcass of an adult whale shark washed up on a Sanibel beach Sunday morning.

A video posted to Facebook shows the 21-foot-long shark lying lifeless on the sand. The shark was reportedly found among dead fish, raising speculation that red tide may have something to do with the animal's death, according to the News-Press.

The southwest Florida coast is typically plagued with the toxic chemical-producing algal bloom that harms both marine and human life. Red tide growth in the Gulf of Mexico is normal, but high concentrations can be concerning. Currently, Florida's southwest coast is facing concentrations ranging from very low to high. Sanibel Island, in particular, is seeing very low concentrations offshore, but there is no information available about inshore reports, according to FWC's Red Tide Report for July 20.

A marine biologist told the News-Press it's likely the shark died Saturday night or Sunday morning. Beachgoers have been warned to stay away from the dead creature, as officials are letting the shark naturally decay in the Gulf.

Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission biologists have collected tissue samples to take back to the lab for testing. Toxicology results may give examiners a full picture of what happened to the shark. The Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum worked with a marine laboratory in Sarasota to try to identify the shark as a tagged animal, but it did not appear to belong to the biologists' group of tracked marine life.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter. 

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida lawmaker calls for suspension of SunPass payments and 'full investigation' Read More

  2. A transgender woman died in Orlando today, and how it was reported was awful Read More

  3. The Orlando Police Department made an 'In My Feelings Challenge' video Read More

  4. Clearwater police won't charge Florida man for shooting man in parking lot, citing 'stand your ground' law Read More

  5. Ted Nugent points to Pulse massacre as reason not to allow firearms at his Virginia show Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation