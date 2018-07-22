Tip Jar

Sunday, July 22, 2018

Vegan eatery DaJen Eats opening in Eatonville August 1

Posted By on Sun, Jul 22, 2018 at 1:47 PM

click to enlarge DAJEN EATS
  • DaJen Eats
DaJen Eats Cafe & Creamery, the quaint Jamaican vegan joint that once graced the Citgo gas station on North Orange Blossom Trail near Lee Road, will move into its permanent space in Eatonville on Aug. 1.

Owner Jenneil "Jenn" Ross closed her Citgo locale on June 30 after exactly one year of serving such meatless fare as chick'n and biscuits, vegan rice bowls, and dairy-free ice cream.

The new location at 323 E. Kennedy Blvd. (next to the Eatonville Town Hall) will have an expanded menu and, in addition to the old offerings, will have such vegan dishes as:
  • jerk mushrooms stuffed with ackee, callaloo, and pesto cream
  • brown stew cauliflower
  • steamed "fish" and crackers
  • "crab" salad
  • Jamaican stew peas and rice
  • mango-habanero "ribs"
Ross will also collaborate with Barbara Lezcano of Sweet Babs Sauces on a dish called the Manley Castro – a Cuban-Jamaican dip that'll be served with chips and crackers.
Her Sunday brunch will include such staples as "oxtail," curry chick'n, and Jamaican "beef" patties.

Ross will also bring island-themed desserts courtesy of Blooming Pastries.

DaJen Eats Cafe & Creamery
323 E. Kennedy Blvd.
Suite F
Eatonville, FL 32751
(407) 775-5791
dajeneats.com
Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

