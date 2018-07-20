This weekend's Tom & Dan Ninth Anniversary ’90s Party will be anything but mediocre

click to enlarge

When they joined the podcast game nine years ago, Central Florida’s favorite podcasters may not have anticipated the incredible size of their legion of loyal listeners, or as they describe them, “scumbags.” But one thing is for sure: They sure do love treating their fans to freebies. That’s why Tom Vann and Daniel Dennis are hosting ’90s-style throwback entertainment for free in celebration of their ninth anniversary. Forget about the continued social argument about who is and isn’t a ’90s baby – just throw on your plaid skirt, give your hair some volume and show up to have a good time. There’s a reason why the uncensored show “A Mediocre Time With Tom and Dan” was voted Best Local Podcast in 2016 and 2017 by Orlando Weekly readers, and history suggests that this shindig supported by White Claw seltzer will be anything but mediocre. Two wrestling matches are set up for the affair, with on-air personality Tuddle as the referee. The evening will be topped off with dance-electronic duo the Mood Designers.