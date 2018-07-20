The Heard

Friday, July 20, 2018

The Orlando Police Department made an 'In My Feelings Challenge' video

Posted By on Fri, Jul 20, 2018 at 2:37 PM

A new challenge has risen, and our local police has accepted it.

After Drake dropped his highly anticipated Scorpion album, the hit song "In My Feelings" grabbed the viral spotlight and became the centerpiece of a challenge that is dancing its way around the world.

So, Orlando Police decided to do the challenge too, and they filmed themselves dancing around Lake Eola.

The "Champagne Papi" did the challenge himself, as have other notable celebrities from Will Smith to Sterling K. Brown. The challenge originally started with an Instagram user doing a funny dance in the street perfectly synced to Drake's lyrics when he sings, "Kiki, do you love me?" in the song.

