Parliament House celebrates its 43rd Anniversary this Saturday

At 43, you’d expect a midlife crisis of sorts from Parliament House, but that’s definitely not the case. The gay nightclub and resort has entertained people for four decades with dazzling drag queens, musicals, pageants and theme nights, and there’s no sign of that getting old. “P-House,” as it’s affectionately known, has become a must-spot for RuPaul’s glamorous alumni on their touring schedules and boasts a packed dance floor pretty much every night. Celebrate 43 years of this home for Orlando’s LGBTQ community this weekend by attending Parliament House’s anniversary party, featuring a Miss Parliament House Reunion Show with Armani, Danielle Hunter, Shae Shae LaReese and Daphne Ferraro. The club’s award-winning Footlight Players, including Darcel Stevens and Shantell D’Marco, will also make their appearance. All drinks are $2 at the anniversary bar in the courtyard and DJ Briana will keep the party going until 3 a.m. – Monivette Cordeiro