Friday, July 20, 2018

Two Jerry Garcia birthday and memorial events are happening in Orlando next month

Posted By on Fri, Jul 20, 2018 at 3:05 PM

Aug. 1 marks the birthday of Grateful Dead mainstay, famed guitarist and hippie icon Jerry Garcia. And though Garcia has been gone for many years now, both his legend and fanbase remains strong. So there are, naturally, nearby opportunities to pay tribute to his musical legacy.

Fathom Events is putting on a cinematic Grateful Dead Meet-Up – 8th annual, in point of fact – at select area theaters. On tap is a typically marathon (no shade!) Grateful Dead set at John F. Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia from July 7, 1989.

Meanwhile Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach is hosting a full-on Jerry Garcia Birthday Bash the same night, complete with tribute sets (including one from Unlimited Devotion), meet-and-greets with the founders of Dead zine Relix and a whole lot more. Get mellow/melancholy in memory of a West Coast musical legend.
