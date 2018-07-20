Downtown Pour brings booze and live entertainment to Thornton Park

click to enlarge

The previously annual Downtown Pour – normally taking place on Church Street – now has a sister event over in Thornton Park. Expect the usual array of pop-up tents dishing out samples of beer, wine and cocktails with helpful reps giving you all the information about what you’re drinking. You can also enjoy live music and art displays as you browse. Plus, at the end, you’ll be surrounded by plenty of dining options to soak up the booze.