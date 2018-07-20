Friday, July 20, 2018
Downtown Pour brings booze and live entertainment to Thornton Park
By Thaddeus McCollum
on Fri, Jul 20, 2018 at 9:00 AM
The previously annual Downtown Pour – normally taking place on Church Street – now has a sister event over in Thornton Park. Expect the usual array of pop-up tents dishing out samples of beer, wine and cocktails with helpful reps giving you all the information about what you’re drinking. You can also enjoy live music and art displays as you browse. Plus, at the end, you’ll be surrounded by plenty of dining options to soak up the booze.
4-7 p.m. Sunday; Thornton Park, Washington and Summerlin avenues; $25-$60; downtownpour.com
