Thursday, July 19, 2018

The Great Orlando Americana Fest brings twang and soul to the City Beautiful

Posted By on Thu, Jul 19, 2018 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA THE BLOODY JUG BAND/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via The Bloody Jug Band/Facebook
A collaboration between Southern Fried Sunday’s Jessica Pawli and singer-songwriter Luke Wagner’s Rush Puppy Promotions, the Great Orlando Americana Fest takes over both Will’s Pub and Lil Indies for an afternoon and evening of twang and soul. Headlined by Kaleigh Baker’s new Someday Honey project – a moodier, jazzier project than her usual Enablers backing band – the lineup also includes local bands and singers like Johnny Debt (fka John Prestage), the Bloody Jug Band, Jef Shumard of Big Jef Special doing a solo set, and plenty more. Vendors will be on hand to fill your tummy with something more solid than the concoctions at the Will’s complex, including vegan (and non) barbecue and s’mores. Plus, proceeds benefit the Mustard Seed of Central Florida.

with Someday Honey, the Bloody Jug Band, the Wilted Chilis, Big Jef, Kevin Maines and more | Sunday, 4 p.m. | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org | $10

