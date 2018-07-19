The Heard

Thursday, July 19, 2018

The Heard

Silvestre Dangond brings his Colombian flair to Orlando

Posted By on Thu, Jul 19, 2018 at 7:00 AM

silvestre_dangond.jpg
After becoming a huge success in Colombia, singer Silvestre Dangond broke into the American market with his hit collaborative album Ponte a la Moda with fellow Colombian artist De la Espriella in 2005. Now, with newly released single,“Esto es Vida” and a collection of Spanish hits in his arsenal, Dangond will be spicing things up downtown at the Amway Center. It’s time to practice those dance moves. 

Sunday, July 22, 7 p.m. | Amway Center, 400 W. Church St. | 407-440-7900 | amwaycenter.com | $29-$235

