Publix to debut Kahwa Coffee at their new in-store cafes

Publix announced it will introduce Kahwa Coffee, a St. Petersburg-based coffee, to its new in-store cafes set to open by the end of the year.Of the 130 new cafe locations across the southeast, Winter Garden and Bradenton will be the first stores to offer the local product. Both spots now have cafes open and will begin selling the brand immediately.Kahwa Coffee developed a special Cubano blend specifically for the supermarket. There will be several drink options for customers to choose from, such as espresso, cafe con leche and more.“Even with 12 cafes and dozens of restaurant partners in the Tampa Bay area, these two new locations provide a level of foot traffic that will expose even more people to the Kahwa Coffee brand,” co-owner Sarah Perrier said in a statement.Customers can purchase both single drinks and bags of coffee from the cafe locations.