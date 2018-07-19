The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 19, 2018

The Heard

Orlando's Tiger Fawn releases new music video for 'Little Birdie'

Posted By on Thu, Jul 19, 2018 at 1:15 PM

click to enlarge tiger_fawn-181.jpg
Orlando-based musician Tiger Fawn has just released a new music video for live favorite "Little Birdie." The disorienting VHS-inspired clip is chock full of surreal imagery and reminds us of some of the more adventurous underground glitch video work in the 1980s.

Tiger Fawn, the solo vehicle of Orlando music scene fixture Dani Lacerda, melds live loop and pop sensibilities aptly on "Little Birdie." Lyrically, the inspiration came from an unwelcome and everyday encounter:

One time, back when I was working as a bartender, I had this nasty old white man come up to me, hand me a five dollar bill and say, “Nature rewards beauty.” I’m sure this was his attempt at a compliment, but instead he made it clear that he valued my appearance over the service I had given him, a historically unfamiliar happening for women. These thoughts stuck with me and eventually inspired the writing of “Little Birdie” and theme of its video.

Watch Tiger Fawn's "Little Birdie" below.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida fisherman catches shark, which is then eaten by a 500-pound Goliath grouper Read More

  2. A Florida tourist collected 40 conch shells from the beach and now she's going to jail Read More

  3. Anna Eskamani's opponent Lou Forges just dropped out of the race for Florida House District 47 Read More

  4. Trump supporter and local asshole holds homophobic sign outside of Orlando man's home Read More

  5. A new Lucky's Market is coming to Winter Park this fall Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation