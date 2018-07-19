Judge will hear qualifying dispute involving Anna Eskamani's opponent Lou Forges

click to enlarge Photo via Anna V. Eskamani campaign

A Leon County circuit judge will hear arguments July 30 in a dispute about whether a candidate for a Central Florida House seat properly qualified to run.Judge John Cooper on Wednesday issued an order scheduling the hearing in the lawsuit filed July 6 by Anna Eskamani, an Orlando Democrat running in state House District 47.Eskamani contends that her Democratic primary opponent, Lou Forges, did not properly qualify because his wife notarized paperwork submitted to the state Division of Elections.Eskamani argues that state law bars such notarization by spouses and that Forges should be decertified as a candidate —- arguments that Forges disputes.Democrats are seeking to capture the seat, which is open because state Rep. Mike Miller, R-Winter Park, is running for Congress.