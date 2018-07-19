Fuzzy's Taco Shop in downtown Orlando holds grand opening Friday

click to enlarge photo via Fuzzy's Taco Shop / Instagram

Get fuzzy with a free shot of Cuervo at the grand opening of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop downtown, 5-10 p.m. Friday.The latest location of Fuzzy's opened recently at 131 N. Orange Ave., between Jefferson and Washington streets.The Texas-based taco chain specializes in "frosty drinks" and "good vibes," according to their website. You can peruse the menu here, but if you're looking for recommendations, we're partial to the Drunken Pig bean soup and the chorizo breakfast taco (an early-morning steal at less than three bucks).