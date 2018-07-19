Thursday, July 19, 2018
Florida fisherman catches shark, which is then eaten by a 500-pound Goliath grouper
By Colin Wolf
on Thu, Jul 19, 2018 at 11:32 AM
While reeling in a 3-foot shark last week, a Florida fisherman helplessly watched as his catch was devoured by a massive 500-pound Goliath grouper.
The snatch and grab occurred just off the coast of Everglades City, Florida, during a charter with Everglades Fishing Company.
"That same grouper later swallowed a stingray — or manta ray," said Michelle Wheeler of Everglades Fishing Company to Fox News
. "[Goliath groupers] have become a nuisance, according to a lot of fishermen. They're eating everything." According to Fox, the Fiat-sized fish eventually spit the shark back out.
Goliath groupers
are considered a protected species in the state of Florida, and can grow up to 8 feet long and weigh up to 800 pounds.
