Thursday, July 19, 2018

An Orlando Winn-Dixie is actually nice now

Posted By on Thu, Jul 19, 2018 at 2:46 PM

click image PHOTO BY WINN-DIXIE VIA FACEBOOK
  • Photo by Winn-Dixie via Facebook
The Crystal Lake Winn-Dixie celebrated a re-grand opening today after getting a major face lift.

Back in March, the supermarket chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and was forced to close 94 locations nationwide, three of those being in Orlando. The company then resurfaced from bankruptcy and announced plans to remodel their stores. The 2960 Curry Ford Road location is the first in the area to get the planned makeover.

To persuade customers to come back, the new Curry Ford spot received a new design, fresh paint and more products, like a new dollar-item aisle, extended deli department choices and more options at the fresh seafood counter.

To kick off the whole shebang, there was a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a giveaway of $3,000 worth of Winn-Dixie gift cards to the first 500 customers with one lucky winner taking home a grand prize of a $500 Winn-Dixie gift card.

There will be live music and entertainment until 8 p.m.

