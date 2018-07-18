Tip Jar

Wednesday, July 18, 2018

Roque Pub hosts a day of chocolate and beer for Belgian Independence Day

Posted By on Wed, Jul 18, 2018 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ROQUE PUB/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Roque Pub/Facebook
Thanks to their third place finish in the World Cup last week, Belgium can finally be known for something more than chocolate and beer. But you can try both this weekend when Roque Pub taps some of the rarest Belgian beers in the United States and pairs them with Belgian chocolate samples. Don’t fret, England: You’re still known for the lasting detrimental effects of colonization. And, you know, Shakespeare or whatever.

4 p.m. Saturday; Roque Pub, 3076 Curry Ford Road; various menu prices; roquepuborlando.com

