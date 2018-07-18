Orlando City reinstates Atlanta FC supporter groups' privileges after fans trashed the field

click to enlarge
-
Photo via Orlando City SC/Official Website
Nearly two months after fans from both teams threw garbage on the Orlando City Soccer field, Orlando City SC
has reinstated Atlanta United FC's organized supporter groups' privileges.
"Both clubs agree that with this mutual goodwill, our supporters will continue to make our stadiums the most exciting in MLS while maintaining safe environments," Orlando City SC said in a press release
.
Supporter group privileges were also reinstated at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the home field for Atlanta United FC.
On May 13, fans from both teams threw debris onto the field in during the match, which ended in a 1-1 draw. Orlando City banned 38 fans at the time.
Orlando's garbage throwing incident did result in new stadium policies, like an "All Pour" policy, which forces fans to drink out of cups without lids and bans on the purchases of cans – unless you're in a box suite.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.