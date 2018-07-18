Wednesday, July 18, 2018
No One Knows I’m Disco is staying alive at Stonewall this Friday
Posted
By Thaddeus McCollum
on Wed, Jul 18, 2018 at 7:00 AM
Even though downtown club Blackstar has closed its doors after an unfortunately short time in business, local old-school DJ and party planner Tommy Mot (ex-Spacebar) is keeping the dream alive. He announced plans to keep both No One Knows I’m Disco and Panic! nights going at Stonewall, the gay bar in Parramore that’s been racking up plenty of underground cred lately. With the added influx of bleeding edge couture from the Black Haus gang, the third time could be the charm for NOKID.
9 p.m. Friday; Stonewall Bar Orlando, 741 W. Church St.; free-$5; stonewallorlando.com
