Crazy ’80s Pub Crawl returns to Orlando this weekend for its 13th year in a row

This is the 13th year in a row that the annual Crazy ’80s Pub Crawl has taken over the bars of downtown Orlando. That’s so long ago that the first people to attend probably actually remembered the ’80s. Dress up as your favorite pop culture touchstone from the decade and travel to 11 different downtown venues, enjoying four free drinks and discounted booze after those are gone. Stuck for a costume? May we suggest Sen. Ted Kennedy, who successfully blocked the Supreme Court nomination of right-wing judge Robert Bork in 1987? No? Just gonna go with a California Raisin again, huh?