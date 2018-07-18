Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 18, 2018

Tip Jar

Crazy ’80s Pub Crawl returns to Orlando this weekend for its 13th year in a row

Posted By on Wed, Jul 18, 2018 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE IMAGES
  • Photo via Adobe Images
This is the 13th year in a row that the annual Crazy ’80s Pub Crawl has taken over the bars of downtown Orlando. That’s so long ago that the first people to attend probably actually remembered the ’80s. Dress up as your favorite pop culture touchstone from the decade and travel to 11 different downtown venues, enjoying four free drinks and discounted booze after those are gone. Stuck for a costume? May we suggest Sen. Ted Kennedy, who successfully blocked the Supreme Court nomination of right-wing judge Robert Bork in 1987? No? Just gonna go with a California Raisin again, huh?

7:30 p.m. Saturday; multiple locations; $15-$25; orlandopubcrawl.com

Tags: ,

Jump to comments

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. There's one big question left regarding 'Guardians of the Galaxy' at Epcot, and it's tearing apart the fan community Read More

  2. Disney Springs has tons of new stuff, but some of the biggest additions are yet to open Read More

  3. A massive arcade, bowling alley and restaurant concept is coming to the Oviedo Mall this summer Read More

  4. Mike Pence will visit Cape Canaveral next month for a big space update Read More

  5. Orlando resident starts petition to waive SunPass fees Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation