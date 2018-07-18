20 free concerts happening in Orlando this week

click image
Wednesday, July 18
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth
-
Photo via the Blues Juniors/Facebook
-
The Blues Juniors
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Daniel Heitz Band
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Thursday, July 19
Leisure Chief
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Raleigh Estes and Friends
8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Thursday Jazz Jams
8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Kaleigh Baker
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Open Mic With Royce Ashcroft
6 pm at Vinyl Arts Bar, 75 E. Colonial Drive.
Thursday Night Hang: Dave Sheffield Trio
8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
Friday, July 20
Shadow Cabinet
8:30 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Saturday, July 21
Music in the Library: Shaun David Williams
2 pm at South Creek Library, 1702 Deerfield Blvd.
Sunday, July 22
Ancient Sun
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
GWADCIP$
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Lauren Lester
5 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Monday, July 23
Open Mic Hip-Hop
9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park.
Open Mic Mondays
6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Reggae Mondae: Hor!zen
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
The Blues Juniors
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Tuesday, July 24
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment
7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.
Singer-Songwriter Open Mic
7:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
The Groove Orient
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Roque Pub's Rising Stars
7 pm at Roque Pub, 3076 Curry Ford Road.
