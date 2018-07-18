The Heard

Wednesday, July 18, 2018

20 free concerts happening in Orlando this week

Posted By on Wed, Jul 18, 2018 at 12:47 PM

click image The Blues Juniors - PHOTO VIA THE BLUES JUNIORS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via the Blues Juniors/Facebook
  • The Blues Juniors
Wednesday, July 18
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Daniel Heitz Band 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

Thursday, July 19
Leisure Chief 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Raleigh Estes and Friends 8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Thursday Jazz Jams 8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Kaleigh Baker 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Open Mic With Royce Ashcroft 6 pm at Vinyl Arts Bar, 75 E. Colonial Drive.
Thursday Night Hang: Dave Sheffield Trio 8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.

Friday, July 20
Shadow Cabinet 8:30 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.

Saturday, July 21
Music in the Library: Shaun David Williams 2 pm at South Creek Library, 1702 Deerfield Blvd.

Sunday, July 22
Ancient Sun 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
GWADCIP$ 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Lauren Lester 5 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.

Monday, July 23
Open Mic Hip-Hop 9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park.
Open Mic Mondays 6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Reggae Mondae: Hor!zen 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
The Blues Juniors 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.

Tuesday, July 24
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment 7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.
Singer-Songwriter Open Mic 7:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
The Groove Orient 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Roque Pub's Rising Stars 7 pm at Roque Pub, 3076 Curry Ford Road.

