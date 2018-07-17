Original King of Comedy D.L. Hughley comes to Orlando Improv for a two night run

click to enlarge

D.L. Hughley’s comedy and acting pedigree is reason enough to take note when he comes to town. He – along with Bernie Mac, Cedric the Entertainer and Steve Harvey – starred in The Original Kings of Comedy, the Spike Lee-directed comedy concert film that became a cultural touchstone of the early 2000s. But some of his best work has been in the field of news commentary. He hosted the short-lived D.L. Hughley Breaks the News on CNN, but he’s been a frequent commentator on cable news shows ever since. His new book, How Not to Get Shot: And Other Advice From White People, is a satirical advice book inspired by the tendency for white people to blame the victim in cases of police brutality and racism. And if that doesn’t grab you, the title of his first book, 2013’s I Want You to Shut the F#ck Up: How the Audacity of Dopes Is Ruining America is still so, so sadly relevant.