Tuesday, July 17, 2018

Lingua Ignota pushes the noise subgenre forward this week at Will's Pub

Now, noise-filth duo the Body are amazing, don’t get us wrong. In fact, our mind races back to seeing them years ago in a warehouse in Jacksonville, bolstered by the divine Assembly of Light Choir, and we nearly wept. But the opener they’ve chosen for this tour has us utterly agog: Lingua Ignota, the solo noise vehicle of Kristen Hayter. Actually, to just call it noise is wayyyy too reductive; Hayter is pushing the subgenre forward in the same way Pharmakon and TRP are. Lingua Ignota combines harsher soundwaves with creeping influences from devotional and industrial music, making less for an impenetrable wall and more for a deep dive into the edges of the psyche. A listen to newest album All Bitches Die – a chorale for survivors of abuse – should provide you, the adventurous listener, with all the corroborating evidence you should desire. We hear and see parallels to uncanonized greats like Diamanda Galas, Jarboe and Coil. Recent live videos making their way online promise a harrowing and emotional sonic and visual extravaganza. Get there early and watch the floor.

With the Body, Freakazoid | Wednesday, 8 p.m. | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org | $12

