click to enlarge Photo via onePULSE Foundation

Television star and musician Drake Bell has been confirmed as the headliner for next month's onePULSE benefit at the Abbey, doing a rare acoustic set.Bell, who rose to fame in Nickelodeon'sseries, has been honing his musical craft for years now, touring and releasing several full-length albums. Bell just released two new singles, "Call Me When You're Lonely" (with a guest spot from Lil Mama) and "First Thing in the Morning." Drake Bell headlines the Abbey as part of a benefit for onePULSE with Kira Kosarin on Tuesday, Aug. 14, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20-$100.