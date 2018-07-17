A new shark species was discovered with the help of Florida researchers

click to enlarge
With Shark Week conveniently around the corner, a new shark species was recently discovered in the Gulf of Mexico.
Squalus clarkae
, or "genie's dogfish," was identified by four researchers, including Florida Institute of Technology shark biologist Toby Daly-Engel, marine scientist Mariah Pfleger and Florida State University’s Dean Grubbs and Chip Cotton, according to Florida Institute of Technology
.
The species was named after shark researcher Eugenie Clark who studied sharks until the age of 92, when she passed away in 2015. She was also the founder of More Marine Laboratory in Sarasota.
Prior to realizing the species was actually undiscovered, the researchers labeled the shark Squalus mitsukurii. After the research team used genetic testing and morphology, the study of the physical appearance of an organism, they realized the species was undetected and chose to honor "Genie" by using her name.
This wasn't the first time Daly-Engel made headlines, however. Her discovery of the Atlantic sixgill
was announced in February, which is also another type of deep-water shark.
Discovery Channel's Shark Week
is scheduled to begin Sunday, July 22 and will highlight some of the ocean's most infamous predators.
