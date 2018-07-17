Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 17, 2018

Bloggytown

A new shark species was discovered with the help of Florida researchers

Posted By on Tue, Jul 17, 2018 at 3:28 PM

click to enlarge Though similar, this photo is of a spiny dogfish shark, not the genie dogfish - PHOTO VIA ADOBE IMAGES
  • Photo via Adobe Images
  • Though similar, this photo is of a spiny dogfish shark, not the genie dogfish
With Shark Week conveniently around the corner, a new shark species was recently discovered in the Gulf of Mexico.

Squalus clarkae, or "genie's dogfish," was identified by four researchers, including Florida Institute of Technology shark biologist Toby Daly-Engel, marine scientist Mariah Pfleger and Florida State University’s Dean Grubbs and Chip Cotton, according to Florida Institute of Technology.

The species was named after shark researcher Eugenie Clark who studied sharks until the age of 92, when she passed away in 2015. She was also the founder of More Marine Laboratory in Sarasota.

Prior to realizing the species was actually undiscovered, the researchers labeled the shark Squalus mitsukurii. After the research team used genetic testing and morphology, the study of the physical appearance of an organism, they realized the species was undetected and chose to honor "Genie" by using her name.

This wasn't the first time Daly-Engel made headlines, however. Her discovery of the Atlantic sixgill was announced in February, which is also another type of deep-water shark.

Discovery Channel's Shark Week is scheduled to begin Sunday, July 22 and will highlight some of the ocean's most infamous predators.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A massive arcade, bowling alley and restaurant concept is coming to the Oviedo Mall this summer Read More

  2. Orlando resident starts petition to waive SunPass fees Read More

  3. Mike Pence will visit Cape Canaveral next month for a big space update Read More

  4. Marilyn Manson will perform in Orlando on Halloween Read More

  5. Universal Orlando figured out a way to turn bumper cars into the ultimate game of Pac-Man Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation