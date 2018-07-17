A Florida judge just appointed a high-powered attorney to represent Markeith Loyd

click to enlarge
On Tuesday, Judge Frederick Lauten granted a request by accused double murderer Markeith Loyd for a new attorney.
In a June hearing, the judge granted Loyd's request to have lead counsel Roger Weeden removed due to his inexperience in trying a first-degree murder case. Now the judge has agreed to Miami attorney Terry Lenamon representing Loyd. Loyd's first request in April 2017 to appoint Lenamon was denied.
Loyd is accused of murdering his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon in December 2016
, as well as the subsequent fatal shooting of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton at an Orlando Walmart when she attempted to arrest Loyd, who was on the run following Dixon's murder.
Loyd was originally scheduled to stand trial in September 2017. In January, he was tried on charges related to the fatal shooting of Clayton.
No new court dates have been set.
