Monday, July 16, 2018

Viet-Nomz's second location in east Orlando will open very soon

Posted By on Mon, Jul 16, 2018 at 3:22 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA VIET-NOMZ
Viet-Nomz is getting ready to finally open its doors at their new location, which is great news for anyone looking for Vietnamese-style pan-Asian deliciousness.

The new spot is located at 11798 E. Colonial Drive, replacing the former Pita Pit in the plaza at the Alafaya Trail intersection. The restaurant posted on social media that a grand opening announcement would be coming in the next couple of weeks. It appears they are gunning for an early August opening date.

According to their website, hours of operation will run the same as their Winter Park location, being 11 a.m till 9:30 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and till 10 p.m. Friday and Saturdays.

Viet-Nomz stepped into the scene with their first shop off University Boulevard and Goldenrod Road, and it has since turned into a staple for the local university youth with its affordable and satisfying options. And, of course, the general public has also really taken a liking to the fast-casual cuisine.

