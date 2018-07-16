Two Winter Park teens behind Roger Trindade's death were sentenced today

On Monday, two Winter Park teens convicted of manslaughter in the death of 15-year-old Roger Trindade were sentenced to serve about a year in a high-risk juvenile program, WESH
reports.
Judge Jennifer Harris ruled that the two teens will be sentenced under juvenile sanctions, meaning both will avoid prison time, the report continues. The average amount of time served in the program is between nine and 12 months. Depending on Jesse Sutherland and Simeon Hall's behavior, they could serve more or they could serve less time.
Following the sentencing, the Trindade family reportedly feels as though justice was not served for their son, even after a jury found the two teens guilt of manslaughter and two counts of battery in May.
"We have the last picture of Roger, remember that," Adriana Thome, Trindade's mother, said in court as she showed the picture of her son in a hospital bed following the beating, which traces back to Oct. 15, 2016, when Trindade was found lying on the ground unconscious near Central Park on Park Avenue. From there, the Orange County medical examiner's office ruled that Trindade's cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.
