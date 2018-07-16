Trump was more pissed over video showing Russian missile strike on Florida than election meddling

Despite the indictments of 12 Russians for their effort to hack Democrats' computers last week, President Donald Trump apparently threw a bigger hissy fit in March, when Russian President Vladimir Putin showed off a video depicting a missile strike on Florida, Axios reports.
A bit of a lovers' quarrel? Trump didn't attempt to display his discontent publicly at the time, as he typically would. But according to the report, citing sources with direct knowledge of the call, Trump "lashed out at the Russian president in a phone call" not long after the video surfaced.
Yep, the same phone call that came after Putin's re-election – the one in which CNN reports that Trump was given specific instructions telling him to not congratulate the former KGB agent on his widely mocked victory.
According to the Axios report, Trump told Putin that he had also spoken with British Prime Minister Theresa May and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. A source told the website that Trump told Putin that "they agree with me" about the "outrageous" nature of the video.
On the call, Trump reportedly said, "I've already increased defense spending, modernized our nuclear weapons. ... We can do more, so if you want to do an arms race you'll lose."
One question stands above the rest, though: All huffing and puffing and blowing one's house down aside, was Trump's disappointment with the video due to the way Putin's make-believe missiles seemed to be heading straight for the president's private resort, Mar-a-Lago?