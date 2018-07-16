Orlando is getting a Chronic Tacos

click to enlarge
Popular Mexican chain Chronic Tacos will open its first Orlando location.
Chronic Tacos
will join the Restaurant Row lineup in the plaza at 7541 Sand Lake Road. As of now, there is no set date for the Orlando opening.
This Mexican chain has already opened locations in Fort Myers and Tampa, and has another taco spot planned for Vero Beach.
The restaurant offers a build-your-own meal system similar to other chains like Chipotle and Moe's Southwest Grill. Guests will choose from a variety of protein choices, including vegetarian options, and then load on their toppings of choice.
However, this spot has some unique menu options
not found at these other chains, like the potato tacos, churro bites and chronic fries.
In February, Chronic Tacos awarded the first 20 guests at its opening in Spokane
free tacos, so Orlando locals may be able to score some, as well. Stay tuned for updates on when an opening date is announced.
