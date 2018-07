click to enlarge Photo via Marilyn Manson/Facebook

Halloween just got a little spookier with today's announcement that Marilyn Manson is coming to Hard Rock Live Orlando The doors will open at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets range from around $50 for general admission to $100 for balcony tables, and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 20.For additional information, visit the event page on Facebook.