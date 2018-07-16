The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 16, 2018

The Heard

Band of the Week: Saeros

Posted By on Mon, Jul 16, 2018 at 9:30 AM

click to enlarge saeros.jpg

Welcome to Orlando Weekly's "Band of the Week." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you Saeros.

Saeros are playing July 21 at Will's Pub with Strawberry Girls, Night Verses, Andres and A Place Beyond Giants.

Just the facts:

When did the band form?
Saeros started as my (Makenzie’s) solo project in November 2016 and grew into the little family we are today.

Who's in the band?
Makenzie Kamal - Vocals/Guitar
Kaylie Sang - Guitar
Robert Talon - Bass
And currently our friend Paul Garzon is “filling in” on drums/back up vocals for us.

Currently available releases:
Most recently we released “Still.” This song was recorded, mixed and mastered by the kind and hardworking dudes at River Bear Studios. You can listen to it here:


And in January this year we released a music video and single for our first song, “Sorry,” directed by Derek Ziegler and recorded/mixed/mastered by Mason Krug.



Our music is also available on all streaming platforms (iTunes/Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, etc)

Websites:
Bandcamp
Instagram: @saerosofficial

Describe your sound in five words:
Ambient. Emotional. Unapologetic. Raw. Dynamic.

Five questions:

What has been your most memorable show so far?
We’ve had a lot of special shows, but as far as most memorable goes, we’d have to say our set at this year’s Florida Music Festival. Despite some equipment failure on our end (it isn’t a real show without a technical difficulty or two...or ten, am I right?), we are so thankful to have been playing to a room full of support from friends in more bands than we can name. The sense of community was unmatched that night, and the staff at the venue (RIP Odd Jobs/Blackstar) were very kind and accommodating. Sometimes the stars just align.

Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
Honestly we haven’t had any bad experiences - it’s truly a tie between everyone. We are lucky to have so many kind and supportive friends in the scene.

What description gets used for your band that you would most like to correct people on? Why?
Not so much a description but we would like to politely correct/teach people the pronunciation of our name. Saeros=sair-rohs. Rhymes with sparrows.

What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band? What's your least favorite? Why?
Our favorite thing is definitely the friendships we’ve made across all genres in Orlando. Kaylie and I try to be as present/supportive of the local scene as possible, which is how we became friends and eventually ~musical soulmates~ in the first place. On the flip side, I have noticed that there is something of a cliqueyness to our scene that can hinder the overall ability to build an effective community.

Any big news to share?
We really are just as sad as we sound.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. UCF has a penis problem Read More

  2. Rick Scott tells Florida officials not to enforce his own dumb beach law Read More

  3. The country's first underwater museum is now open off the coast of Florida, and it's free Read More

  4. Florida lawmakers are pressing FDOT for answers about I-4 being $100 million over budget Read More

  5. Visit Orlando reveals new Magical Dining Month menus Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation