Band of the Week: Saeros

Welcome to's "." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring youSaeros started as my (Makenzie’s) solo project in November 2016 and grew into the little family we are today.Makenzie Kamal - Vocals/GuitarKaylie Sang - GuitarRobert Talon - BassAnd currently our friend Paul Garzon is “filling in” on drums/back up vocals for us.Most recently we released “Still.” This song was recorded, mixed and mastered by the kind and hardworking dudes at River Bear Studios. You can listen to it here:And in January this year we released a music video and single for our first song, “Sorry,” directed by Derek Ziegler and recorded/mixed/mastered by Mason Krug.Our music is also available on all streaming platforms (iTunes/Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, etc)Instagram: @saerosofficialAmbient. Emotional. Unapologetic. Raw. Dynamic.We’ve had a lot of special shows, but as far as most memorable goes, we’d have to say our set at this year’s Florida Music Festival. Despite some equipment failure on our end (it isn’t a real show without a technical difficulty or two...or ten, am I right?), we are so thankful to have been playing to a room full of support from friends in more bands than we can name. The sense of community was unmatched that night, and the staff at the venue (RIP Odd Jobs/Blackstar) were very kind and accommodating. Sometimes the stars just align.Honestly we haven’t had any bad experiences - it’s truly a tie between everyone. We are lucky to have so many kind and supportive friends in the scene.Not so much a description but we would like to politely correct/teach people the pronunciation of our name. Saeros=sair-rohs. Rhymes with sparrows.Our favorite thing is definitely the friendships we’ve made across all genres in Orlando. Kaylie and I try to be as present/supportive of the local scene as possible, which is how we became friends and eventually ~musical soulmates~ in the first place. On the flip side, I have noticed that there is something of a cliqueyness to our scene that can hinder the overall ability to build an effective community.We really are just as sad as we sound.