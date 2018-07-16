Band of the Week: Saeros

Describe your sound in five words: Ambient. Emotional. Unapologetic. Raw. Dynamic.
Five questions:
What has been your most memorable show so far? We’ve had a lot of special shows, but as far as most memorable goes, we’d have to say our set at this year’s Florida Music Festival. Despite some equipment failure on our end (it isn’t a real show without a technical difficulty or two...or ten, am I right?), we are so thankful to have been playing to a room full of support from friends in more bands than we can name. The sense of community was unmatched that night, and the staff at the venue (RIP Odd Jobs/Blackstar) were very kind and accommodating. Sometimes the stars just align.
Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with? Honestly we haven’t had any bad experiences - it’s truly a tie between everyone. We are lucky to have so many kind and supportive friends in the scene.
What description gets used for your band that you would most like to correct people on? Why? Not so much a description but we would like to politely correct/teach people the pronunciation of our name. Saeros=sair-rohs. Rhymes with sparrows.
What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band? What's your least favorite? Why? Our favorite thing is definitely the friendships we’ve made across all genres in Orlando. Kaylie and I try to be as present/supportive of the local scene as possible, which is how we became friends and eventually ~musical soulmates~ in the first place. On the flip side, I have noticed that there is something of a cliqueyness to our scene that can hinder the overall ability to build an effective community.
Any big news to share? We really are just as sad as we sound.